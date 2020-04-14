Amkor Technology (AMKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $9.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 23.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMKR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMKR is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 425%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.08 billion, up 21.1% from the year-ago period.

AMKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.07% and +6.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMKR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35% lower within the past month. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AMKR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.4.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.