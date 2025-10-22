Amkor Technology (AMKR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $30.77, marking a -4.29% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

Shares of the chip packaging and test services provider witnessed a gain of 8.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.25%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.93 billion, up 3.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.1 per share and a revenue of $6.53 billion, representing changes of -23.08% and +3.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Amkor Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Amkor Technology is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.58, which means Amkor Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

