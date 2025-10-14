Amkor Technology (AMKR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Amkor Technology (AMKR) ended the recent trading session at $29.91, demonstrating a -1.81% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 18.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 14.29% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.93 billion, up 3.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.1 per share and revenue of $6.53 billion, which would represent changes of -23.08% and +3.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amkor Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Amkor Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Amkor Technology is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.29, which means Amkor Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

