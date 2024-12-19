Amkor Technology (AMKR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Amkor Technology (AMKR) ending at $25.13, denoting a -1.64% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the chip packaging and test services provider witnessed a gain of 0.75% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.04% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 22.92% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.65 billion, down 5.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.48% and -1.85%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amkor Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amkor Technology is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Amkor Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.51. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 36.98 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 127, this industry ranks in the top 50% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

