Amkor Technology (AMKR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed the most recent trading day at $23.11, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

AMKR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMKR is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.32 billion, up 14.55% from the prior-year quarter.

AMKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.57% and +11.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMKR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMKR has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.7, so we one might conclude that AMKR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

