Amkor Technology (AMKR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $11.96, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 9.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMKR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMKR to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.05 billion, up 17.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $4.57 billion, which would represent changes of +25% and +12.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMKR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMKR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AMKR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.34.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

