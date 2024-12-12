Amkor Technology (AMKR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed the latest trading day at $26.38, indicating a -1.16% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 2.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.41, signifying a 14.58% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.65 billion, reflecting a 5.78% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion, which would represent changes of -2.74% and -1.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amkor Technology. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amkor Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.47.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.