Amkor Technology (AMKR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $44.59, marking a -6.73% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.02%.

The chip packaging and test services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 0.81% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 155.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, up 25.01% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $7.26 billion, indicating changes of +8% and +8.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.1% upward. Currently, Amkor Technology is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Amkor Technology currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 38.01.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.