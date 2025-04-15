Amkor Technology (AMKR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $17.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Shares of the chip packaging and test services provider have depreciated by 13.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.10, indicating a 58.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.28 billion, down 6.6% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion, indicating changes of +2.8% and -1.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Amkor Technology is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Amkor Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.13.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

