Amkor Technology (AMKR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed the latest trading day at $26.01, indicating a +1.25% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had lost 3.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, down 22.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.65 billion, down 5.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Amkor Technology boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amkor Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.56 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.27, which means Amkor Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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