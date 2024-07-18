Amkor Technology (AMKR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Amkor Technology (AMKR) ended the recent trading session at $41.41, demonstrating a +0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.7%.

Shares of the chip packaging and test services provider witnessed a gain of 2.82% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amkor Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.22, signifying a 15.38% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.45 billion, showing a 0.42% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $6.55 billion, representing changes of +20.55% and +0.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amkor Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.17% lower within the past month. Right now, Amkor Technology possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.42.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.