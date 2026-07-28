Amkor Sells Off After Earnings—Why Weak Guidance Isn't the Real Story

Amkor’s (NASDAQ: AMKR) Q2 earnings release, the guidance, specifically, left the market wanting a little more, but the revenue miss isn’t the story.

The revenue miss was linked to one-offs, including high-bandwidth (HBM) memory shortages, which are completely out of Amkor’s control, product timing, and an internal shift aimed at unlocking higher-margin business. The real story in 2026 is how Amkor is unlocking higher margins with AI and how margins are expected to continue expanding.

Amkor is an advanced packager, performing the complicated manufacturing steps required to complete advanced semiconductor products such as NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) AI-capable GPUs, and its services are in demand. Demand is increasing capacity utilization, improving margins at all levels, and is sufficient to drive capacity expansions as the underlying technology continues to advance. What this means for investors is significant improvement in operating leverage, cash flow, and sustainable increases in shareholder value.

Amkor’s Balance Sheet Reflects Its Strong Position

Amkor’s balance sheet gives a clear indication of its position. Q2 highlights include a 25% year-to-date increase in cash and equivalents, more than $2.5 billion in readily available liquidity, approximately zero net debt, and improving equity. Leverage is low, with long-term debt about 0.55x the equity, leaving the company in a healthy and flexible financial position, able to continue executing strategy while paying dividends. The dividends aren’t substantial, yielding approximately 0.7% as of late July, but help keep sell-side participants interested, a critical factor in 2026.

Analysts are bullish on AMKR this year. They noted soft guidance in their responses to the Q2 release but overlooked the near-term weakness in favor of long-term opportunities, including the recently announced partnership with NVIDIA, which includes $1.5 billion in prepayments intended to support Amkor’s U.S. operations and advanced-packaging expansion. A bonus at face value, the long-term implications are equally bullish, cementing Amkor as a leading provider of advanced-packaging services and critical to AI infrastructure globally.

No rating or price target changes were issued immediately after the release, leaving the trend in place. As it stands, MarketBeat data reveals 11 current ratings and steady coverage, sufficient for a moderate conviction in the consensus Moderate Buy, a 55% Buy-side bias in the data, and an uptrend in the price targets. The only bad news is that consensus offered only 15% upside relative to the pre-release closing price and the high-end limits upside to the recent highs. The caveat is that this market is still in discovery mode with clear tailwinds to drive it; a move to new highs is likely and also indicated by the charts.

Amkor’s Market Is Amid a Secular Shift

Amkor’s summer price action isn’t particularly bullish, with the market correcting from an early-year peak prior to the release, but investors shouldn’t focus too much on the correction. Amkor’s business is amid a secular change, from legacy demand to AI-critical demand, and this shift is reflected in the long-term price action. The monthly chart shows AMKR blasting through its DotCom-era resistance with increasing volume and a MACD convergence.

These signals suggest an inflection point was crossed and bring robust targets into play. The base case is an advance equal to the range preceding the breakout, a move that can add $60 to the breakout point. In this scenario, AMKR’s price action can move up to the $120 level within the next few quarters, and it will likely move higher. Other tech names that have crossed the comparable threshold went on to rise by several hundred basis points.

What the market gets wrong is that Amkor isn’t a legacy manufacturer anymore. Amkor Technology is a high-tech bottleneck in the AI buildout, critical to unleashing capacity. Without it, NVIDIA’s ability to supply GPUs is curtailed, and along with it the remainder of the industry. The deal with NVIDIA deepens its moat, providing a multiyear runway of non-dilutive, no-interest capital to fund its expansion plans. In this scenario, Amkor Technology’s stock price deserves a premium, and there is yet to be one priced into the market.

Amkor’s biggest risk this year is migrating its SiP production from South Korea to Vietnam. The disruption was seen in the Q3 guidance, which included weaker-than-expected revenue growth, but also in the margin. The shift opens capacity for higher-margin manufacturing at the South Korean facility, aiding the outlook for sequential margin improvement. As it stands, gross margin increased by 400 basis points (bps) year over year in Q2 and is expected to continue widening in Q3 and through year’s end.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.