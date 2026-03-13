Amkor Eyes Strong 2026 as AI and HPC Packaging Ramps Accelerate

Amkor Technology AMKR is positioning 2026 as a step-up year for advanced packaging, supported by rising artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Management is framing the demand backdrop as “structural,” with multiple ramps expected to build through the year.



The setup comes with near-term margin pressure tied to seasonality and higher first-half depreciation. Even so, the company’s roadmap points to stronger second-half volume, better absorption and a mix shift that favors higher-value platforms.

AMKR’s AI And HPC Packaging Tailwinds

Amkor is leaning into AI and HPC demand as a multi-year driver of advanced packaging. In 2026, computing is expected to grow more than 20% year over year, and advanced platforms such as 2.5D integration and high-density fan-out are expected to nearly triple over the course of the year.



That matters because these programs are not just incremental unit growth. They pull through more complex packaging content and higher-value process steps, which can lift revenue quality as ramps move from qualification into production.

Amkor’s Advanced Packaging Mix Shift

The mix shift is already visible in recent results. In the fourth quarter of 2025, advanced products accounted for $1.58 billion of sales, while mainstream products contributed $308 million, underscoring how heavily revenues are tilting toward higher-value offerings.



Amkor’s advanced portfolio includes High-Density Fan-Out (HDFO), 2.5D integration, advanced flip chip and related wafer-level capabilities. As these products take a larger share of revenue, the company has more opportunity to benefit from pricing, mix, and operating leverage tied to specialized capacity.

AMKR’s 2026 Ramp Timeline for AI Programs

Management expects a staggered cadence to the 2026 ramps. PC-related AI devices are expected to ramp earlier in 2026, supporting growth on the computing side ahead of the largest server-class launches.



Two CPU programs are in final qualification and targeted to enter high-volume production in the second half of 2026. Amkor has also indicated that one of these programs may not reach full volume by year-end, which narrows the execution window and raises the importance of smooth qualification and supply readiness.

Amkor’s Multi-Region Footprint Strategy

Amkor is executing a multi-region capacity buildout that aligns with customer resiliency needs and supply chain regionalization. Korea’s cleanroom space is expected to increase about 20% by the end of 2026 compared with the beginning of 2025, with a new building coming online as the company exits 2026.



Vietnam is another important lever. The Vietnam facility opened in 2024 and continued scaling in 2025. It reached breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is expected to be at least breakeven in the first quarter of 2026, which can free Korea capacity for higher-value High-Density Fan-Out and test work.



In the United States, Amkor began construction of a new advanced packaging and test facility in Arizona in the second half of 2025. The first phase is planned at roughly 1.8 million square feet, with manufacturing expected to begin in the first half of 2028. Phase 1 construction is underway and is supported by potential aggregate incentives upward of $2.85 billion and direct funding awarded up to $407 million, alongside collaboration with TSMC and customer prepayments or loading agreements.

AMKR’s Margins to Remain Under Pressure

Profitability in early 2026 is expected to be choppy. The first quarter is guided as the seasonal low point for revenues and earnings, with sales guided to $1.60-$1.70 billion and gross margin guided to 12.5%-13.5%. Front-loaded equipment spending is also expected to lift depreciation expense in the first half of 2026.



Comparisons are complicated by a non-recurring item in late 2025. Fourth-quarter 2025 gross profit included an estimated $30 million benefit from asset sales, helping gross margin reach 16.7%. That benefit will not recur, which can pressure sequential optics even if underlying operations track.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at 23 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days. AMKR reported earnings of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

The second half is expected to look different as AI and HPC programs reach volume and fixed-cost absorption improves. Management is also targeting roughly 30% incremental flow-through in 2026, supported by operational excellence, Japan optimization, improved pricing, and the continued mix shift to advanced packaging.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amkor currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.