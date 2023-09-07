AMK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.09, changing hands as low as $27.90 per share. Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.89 per share, with $33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.12.

