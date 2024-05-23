Aminex Granted Key Licence for Tanzanian Gas Project

Aminex plc (GB:AEX) has released an update.

Aminex PLC has announced the grant of a 25-year development licence by the Tanzanian Ministry of Energy for the Ntorya gas discovery, which is part of the Ruvuma joint venture. The licence allows for significant investment, including a minimum spend of $10 million and drilling an exploration well, with Aminex being carried through the work program without cost up to $35 million. The Ntorya project is set to contribute to Tanzania’s domestic gas market and energy transition, aligning with the government’s energy poverty alleviation and economic growth goals.

