Amigo launches formal sale process

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo plc AMGO.L has launched a strategic review and formal sale process, the company said on Tuesday.

The loans guarantor said it had received indications of interest from several parties, and has entered into non-disclosure agreements with them. Discussions are ongoing, Amigo said, adding that there was no certainty an offer would be made.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

