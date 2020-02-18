Amigo launches formal sale process

British subprime lender Amigo plc has launched a strategic review and formal sale process, the company said on Tuesday.

The loans guarantor said it had received indications of interest from several parties, and has entered into non-disclosure agreements with them. Discussions are ongoing, Amigo said, adding that there was no certainty an offer would be made.

