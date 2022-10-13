Amigo gets UK regulator's approval to resume lending

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Sub-prime lender Amigo Holdings Plc has received approval from Britain's financial regulator to return to lending under certain conditions, the company said on Thursday, nearly two years after it ceased lending.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ruled in a letter to Amigo that the group could resume lending on a "pilot basis", which would limit the level of new loans the company can issue, for a duration of two months.

Amigo had ceased lending in November 2020 and has been scrambling for survival after a deluge of customer complaints of mis-selling loans.

The conditions include the FCA testing Amigo's new lending system, the regulator said in its letter.

Amigo's shares were down 1.6% at 3.7 pence at market close.

