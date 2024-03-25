AMIDST P2P CLAMPDOWN, NIGERIA BITCOINERS EMPOWERS WOMEN WITH BITCOIN EDUCATION

In the wake of ongoing peer-to-peer (P2P) clampdowns in Nigeria, the country's Bitcoin community took a remarkable step towards empowerment by dedicating International Women’s Day to educating and uplifting women through Bitcoin education. On March 16, 2024, hundreds of women from diverse backgrounds ranging from students and entrepreneurs to professionals and homemakers, united by a shared desire to learn and grow in the digital age, gathered and participated in a series of educational initiatives aimed at empowering women by demystifying Bitcoin and decentralized digital finance technologies. Each session provided attendees with invaluable insights from top tier female experts in different fields of life. Tochi Onyia, Ure Utah, and Ifeoluwa Adegoke opened the attendees’ mindset to the unending opportunities awaiting them in finance and open source technology world, using their personal career journey as point of contact for young women towards exploring the intricacies of Bitcoin as a technology and its potential to transform their financial futures.

Breaking Barriers

Despite the regulatory challenges surrounding the Blockchain and Digital financial system in Nigeria, the organizers remained undeterred in their mission to empower women. By equipping them with knowledge and skills in Bitcoin, Open Source Tech and Business Analysis, they sought to break down barriers to financial inclusion and create opportunities for economic empowerment. The event hosted by the convener of Women In Bitcoin Club, sponsored by digital financial technology focused firms, Noones, DigiOats, BloccAfricaAfrica creative media and other indigenous P2P channels such as NickXchange proved to be a significant milestone in promoting financial inclusion and gender equality in Nigeria’s digital economy space. These leading proponents of decentralized technology and financial innovation, showcased their unwavering commitment to driving positive change and fostering a culture of inclusion and empowerment. Their participation was instrumental in making the event a resounding success and reaching a wider audience of women across Nigeria.

Looking Ahead

As Nigeria Bitcoiners reflect on the success of this groundbreaking initiative, they remain steadfast in their commitment to advancing financial literacy and promoting equal access to economic opportunities for women. With continued support from stakeholders, and a favorable regulatory landscape, they are poised to expand their reach and make an even greater impact in the months and years to come. In a time of uncertainty and upheaval, these have demonstrated resilience and resolve in educators efforts to empower women through education and technology. As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, let’s draw inspiration from their example and continue to work towards a future where all women have the knowledge, resources, and opportunities to thrive in the digital economy, specifically in Africa and the global south at scale.

This is a guest post by Heritage Falodun. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

