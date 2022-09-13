Amidst increasing losses, Investors bid up Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) 26% this past week

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) share price has gained some 31% in the last three months. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 65%. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$1.2b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings saw its revenue grow by 305%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 65%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:DNA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

A Different Perspective

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings shareholders are down 65% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 13%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 31% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

