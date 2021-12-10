Amidst increasing losses, Investors bid up BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) 13% this past week

It's nice to see the BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) share price up 13% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 46% in one year, under-performing the market.

While the last year has been tough for BTRS Holdings shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

BTRS Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, BTRS Holdings increased its revenue by 21%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 46% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:BTRS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling BTRS Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 22% in the last year, BTRS Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 46%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 23% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for BTRS Holdings you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

