Amid Stability Record, Bitcoin Powers Through Market Hurdles And Gains Relative Value

By Landon Manning

Despite the markets for both secondary cryptocurrencies and conventional assets buckling under various market upheavals in October, the price of BTC has remained remarkably steady and actually risen in price relative to the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin has managed to surpass most of its former market value in the last few months, following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Although the price initially went down when a state of emergency was declared, it has been steadily climbing up without any serious falls.

This is particularly noteworthy given that the world of cryptocurrency saw a major shock on October 1, 2020, when leaders of the highly-trafficked cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX were charged by U.S. federal prosecutors for knowingly allowing financial crimes to take place on their platform. Within hours of the news, the cryptocurrency market lost $13 billion across various assets, with Ethereum falling more than 8 percent and XRP falling by 5.7 percent by October 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis saw most American stocks take a tumble, signaling further financial woes. On October 6, 2020, Trump announced that he would be ending talks of any further stimulus checks until after the upcoming election, sending the wider economy further into the lurch.

Although the price of BTC has been affected both by the BitMEX news, as well as the larger economic news, the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains on strong footing. A noticeable dip in the price following each of these incidents is apparent, but each was marked by a subsequent recovery.

Following October 8, 2020, the price leapt up back past the $11,000 mark, putting it well within grasping range of the year’s earlier success in August, which saw BTC at its highest price since its massive spike in late 2017.

