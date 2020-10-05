Amid Sports Betting Frenzy, Consider Las Vegas Sands Over Draft Kings?

Draft Kings stock (NASDAQ: DKNG) has been making headlines after the 30% gain this month supported by key factors including the legalization of sports betting, Michael Jordonâs election as a special advisor, and an overall surge in online business due to the pandemic. Currently, Draft Kingsâ market capitalization of $19 billion is nearly half of Las Vegas Sandsâ $35 billion (Enterprise Value of LVS = $46 billion) despite a low entry barrier in online gaming, and a balance sheet loaded with intangible assets and goodwill. The market is pricing DKNG stock at a P/S multiple of 43 as compared to just 2.6 for Las Vegas Sands. Draft Kings is growing in the sports betting & iGaming space with a total addressable market size of $40 billion in the U.S. and $70 billion globally, and a substantially higher P/S multiple is warranted. However, Trefis believes that Las Vegas Sands stock offers better odds than Draft Kings, supported by 18 months of cash runway and Macauâs mass market gamingâs higher profitability. In this article, we compare Draft Kings with Las Vegas Sands and key financial and growth metrics to highlight the risks & rewards of investing in Draft Kingsâ stock.

Sports Betting & iGaming Market Is Likely To Remain A Highly Contested Space

Per DKNGâs analyst presentation, the companyâs revenues are expected to expand at a CAGR of 31% from $432 million in 2019 to $700 million by 2021. In 2019, the national sports betting revenue topped $909 million, nearly doubling within a year. Draft Kings expects to achieve a 20-30% share of the $18 billion sports betting market and 10-20% of the $21 billion iGaming market at maturity in the U.S. Thus, the companyâs revenues could reach nearly $5 billion in the long run.

Broadly, the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market at maturity is comparable to Macau Gaming MarketÂ of $36 billion. In 2019, Las Vegas Sands reported $7 billion of casino revenues from Macau â representing a 20% share of the Macau Gaming Market. With only six concessionaires, the threat of new entrants is substantially low in Macau as compared to the U.S. sports betting & iGaming industry, which is already being contested by prominent names including, Fanduel, bet365, HardRock CafÃ©, BetMGM, and William Hill.

Draft Kings P/S multiple to decline with rising top line, but the stock looks overvalued compared to Las Vegas Sands

Considering DKNGâs $5 billion of revenue generating capacity and the current stock price, Draft Kingsâ P/S multiple turns out to be 3.6 â much higher than Las Vegas Sandsâ current P/S multiple of 2.6. The price-to-sales, or P/S, multiple for a company is higher when sales growth is higher, and it demonstrates the ability to consistently translate those sales to profits. At $3.6 billion of net revenues, Draft Kings expects its EBITDA to reach $1 billion in the next five years â implying an EBITDA margin of 20%. Interestingly, Las Vegas Sandsâ EBITDA margin of 38%, supported by 23% of mass-market casino win in Macau, is much higher than Draft Kingsâ projected margin â indicating a lower casino win rate in the online betting space. Las Vegas Sandsâ stock has declined by 33% since the beginning of the year and the company has 18 months of cash runway to weather the coronavirus crisis. Despite the sports betting frenzy, we believe that Draft Kingsâ stock looks pricey as compared to Las Vegas Sands.

