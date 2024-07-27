Amid Q2 Earnings, Verizon Stock Needs to Do This 1 Thing to Get Back on Track

On paper, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stock should look like a slam-dunk buy, considering its market positioning and low valuation. Verizon is one of only three nationwide 5G providers in the U.S., and given the cost to build such a network, it is unlikely that new competitors will enter the market.

Shares also sell at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only about 15. Considering the importance of wireless communications in everyday life, a longtime emphasis on quality, and its increasing role in supporting artificial intelligence (AI), Verizon controls its destiny.

Unfortunately, the race to keep up with AT&T and T-Mobile left Verizon with a total debt of $149 billion, and the company has made very little progress in reducing that burden. Hence, until it makes one critical move, the telecom stock will probably continue to suffer.

What Verizon needs to do

If Verizon wants to rescue its stock, it will probably have to make the tough decision to slash or, better yet, suspend its dividend payments.

The decision will not come easily. Verizon now has a 17-year streak of annual dividend hikes. From a certain point of view, that makes Verizon the premier dividend stock in telecom. AT&T ended a 35-year streak of yearly payout increases in 2021 before slashing its payout, and T-Mobile only began dividend payments in December.

Still, the payout is a tremendous burden. At $2.66 per share annually, the dividend yield is now 6.4%, nearly five times the S&P 500 average of 1.3%. That has led to a dividend cost of $5.5 billion for the company in the first two quarters of the year, or approximately $11 billion annually.

Addressing the debt problem

Unfortunately, that cost hamstrings Verizon with its $149 billion in debt. Verizon's shareholders' equity amounts to only $97 billion, meaning the total debt amounts to over 150% of the value of Verizon's assets minus liabilities.

Although that imposes a tremendous burden, market conditions will probably make that debt weightier over time. Verizon paid $3.3 billion in interest in the first six months of 2024. While that sounds relatively low given the total debt, it is up 34% from the $2.5 billion during the same period in 2023.

Moreover, more than $23 billion of its debt matures within one year. Free cash flow for the first two quarters was $8.5 billion, which would presumably extend to $17 billion on a yearly basis.

If current trends continue, $11 billion will go to the dividend. So even if Verizon uses the remaining $6 billion to pay down debt, that would still leave $17 billion it would have to refinance, probably at higher interest rates. Thus, its debt could become a greater burden on the balance sheet.

Adding $11 billion to repayments would not cover the entire $23 billion in debt that matures over the next year, but it would leave only $6 billion to refinance, meaning Verizon would likely reduce its interest costs.

After years of declines, Verizon stock has started to trend higher. However, even if investors lost the dividend, an improved balance sheet could draw more investors to Verizon stock. That could help take Verizon stock higher and, ultimately, compensate shareholders for a lost dividend, giving the company more reason to eliminate (or at least reduce) its payout.

Moving forward with Verizon stock

Ultimately, Verizon should consider suspending its dividend, at least for the foreseeable future. Admittedly, such a move would disappoint income investors, and ending a 17-year streak of payout hikes could reduce confidence in the stock in the near term.

Nonetheless, a greatly reduced dividend burden would strengthen the balance sheet, increase profits by reducing interest expenses, and, by extension, probably increase the value of Verizon stock over time. If investors bid its stock price higher, that should ultimately benefit rather than cost investors, giving Verizon all the more incentive to eliminate its increasingly unsustainable payout.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $688,005!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2024

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.