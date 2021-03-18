Amid Pandemic, Nasdaq’s 42nd Investor Conference Goes Fully Online for the First Time

In June 2020, Nasdaq hosted its 42nd Investor Conference, in association with Jefferies, marking the first time the conference was held virtually over its 20-year history.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nasdaq shifted to a virtual format for health and safety reasons, still welcoming 40 companies and more than 300 investors. Overall attendance at the event was rose by one-third from 2019.

In this new environment, a total of 203 meetings took place, with each company averaging five meetings with 14 investors.

Companies

Forty companies attended the conference in June, including 15 Nasdaq-100 listed companies, such as Microsoft, NVIDIA and Cisco.

Investors

At the virtual conference, a total of 372 investors from 245 institutions attended. Institutions attending managed total assets of approximately $12 trillion, of which $2 trillion are in U.S. equities. This represents a 20% increase from the year prior.

Approximately 43% of investor attendees dialed-in from the U.K., while the remaining 57% came from other countries such as Switzerland, France, Singapore, Poland, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, China, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Hong Kong, UAE, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Australia and Finland.

Of the 203 total meetings, there were 83 one-on-one meetings and 120 group meetings.

Nasdaq-listed companies must meet the required market cap to participate.

