Amid Pandemic, Apple's App Store Sales Surged in April

The Apple App Store had its strongest month since 2017 in April and appears on track to exceed expectations for the quarter, ending in June, according to a research note Wednesday from Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty.

Citing data from the app download-tracking service Sensor Tower, Huberty said preliminary data show Apple’s App Store net revenue was $1.7 billion in April, up 31% from the same month last year. That is the strongest growth rate since September 2017.

“With some lockdown restrictions easing we expect April to market the peak this quarter, although we see an increasing probability that June quarter App Store results outperform our 18% estimate,” Huberty wrote in a research note.

She said App Store downloads were up 40% year-over-year, the strongest growth since she began tracking the data in 2015.

Huberty noted that among the 10 largest App Store countries, which together account for 88% of App Store spending, all but Australia saw spending in April accelerate from March. She noted that in China, downloads peaked in February, before slowing in March and April as restrictions were lifted.

She also noted that gaming is now just shy of 70% of App Store spending, including 30% growth in April, up from 15% in March. In the U.S., gaming app revenue in April was up 58%.

In the period from Feb. 1 through April 30, she noted, the top 5 most-downloaded apps in the App Store were all free—Zoom, TikTok, DingTalk (Alibaba’s chat and collaboration platform), YouTube and Instagram.

Huberty is keeping her Overweight rating and $326 target on Apple shares (ticker: AAPL). The stock was up 1.6% to $302.40 near midday Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was near break even.

