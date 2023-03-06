Amid Outcry Over Soaring Insulin Costs, Eli Lilly Lowers Its Prices

Faced with federal legislation capping Medicare copayments on insulin and ongoing pressure from diabetes groups, drugmaker Eli Lilly has announced plans to cut the list prices of some insulin products by 70%. The changes, slated to take effect in late 2023, could ease financial pressure on millions of Americans with diabetes.

A recent Yale University study found that high costs in 2017 and 2018 drove more than 14% of American insulin users to “catastrophic spending”—meaning they paid out at least 40% of their family’s disposable income for insulin.

Insulin is inexpensive to produce, but prices have risen relentlessly. According to a 2020 report by Mayo Clinic, the U.S. price of a vial of Lilly’s Humalog (insulin lispro) soared from $21 in 1999 to $322 in 2019.

Some industry analysts blame high insulin costs on a lack of price competition in the U.S. market. Lilly and its two main rivals, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, supply virtually all of the nation’s insulin users and more than 90% of insulin users worldwide. Novo Nordisk and Sanofi have not announced any plans for future discounts.

A Timeline of Lilly Insulin Price Cuts

Users of Lilly insulin products will experience these price changes throughout 2023:

Immediately: The $35 price cap on out-of-pocket insulin kicks in at participating pharmacies for Lilly customers with commercial health insurance.

The $35 price cap on out-of-pocket insulin kicks in at participating pharmacies for Lilly customers with commercial health insurance. April 1, 2023: Lilly will roll out Rezvoglar, a less expensive alternative to Sanofi’s popular insulin drug Lantus that pharmacists will be able to substitute without requiring a new prescription. The list price of Rezvoglar will be $92 for a five-pack of injection pens, 78% lower than the Lantus list price, according to Lilly.

Lilly will roll out Rezvoglar, a less expensive alternative to Sanofi’s popular insulin drug Lantus that pharmacists will be able to substitute without requiring a new prescription. The list price of Rezvoglar will be $92 for a five-pack of injection pens, 78% lower than the Lantus list price, according to Lilly. May 1, 2023: The company’s unbranded insulin lispro will cost $25 per vial.

The company’s unbranded insulin lispro will cost $25 per vial. Late 2023: The list prices of Lilly’s most commonly prescribed insulin injectables, Humalog (insulin lispro) and Humulin (insulin human), will decrease by 70%.

Meanwhile, the 2022 health care and climate law called the Inflation Reduction Act has ensured that Medicare Part D beneficiaries now pay no more than $35 monthly for insulin, regardless of manufacturer. The cap will also apply to Medicare Part B participants beginning July 2023.

At the state level, 22 states and Washington, D.C., have passed measures to restrict out-of-pocket insulin expenses for some patients. Other states, such as Nebraska, are considering measures to keep a lid on insulin prices. The price caps vary by state. For example, Illinois and Washington have a $100 per month price cap for a 30-day supply; Colorado’s limit is $50; and New Mexico’s cap is $25.

But these measures are still not enough to help everyone who needs it.

High Insulin Prices Can Have Deadly Consequences

Prohibitively expensive insulin—especially for the uninsured or underinsured—has led an estimated 1.3 million U.S. adults with diabetes to ration the drug, often taking less than the prescribed amount.

“I’m hoping we’re going to see less rationing after these price changes go into effect. Insulin for people with Type 1 diabetes is like air or water; it’s essential for them to survive,” says Kasia Lipska, a professor at Yale Medical School and senior author of the Yale study.

An analysis of the 2021 National Health Interview Survey by researchers at Harvard Medical School, the City University of New York’s Hunter College and Public Citizen found that in 2021, 18.6% of people with Type 1 diabetes rationed insulin, while 15.8% of those with Type 2 diabetes rationed it.

The consequences can be deadly. In 2017, lack of insulin caused the diabetic ketoacidosis that killed Alec Smith, who needed daily injections to manage his Type 1 diabetes.

Upon turning 26, Smith lost insurance coverage through his family and was soon faced with a $1,300 pharmacy bill for his insulin prescription—almost $1,000 more than expected. He couldn’t afford private health insurance, but his $40,000 annual salary exceeded the limit for Lilly’s financial assistance program.

Smith tried to economize, aiming to stabilize his blood sugar through diet. But his efforts didn’t work and “his girlfriend found him in his apartment,” recalls his mother, Nicole Smith-Holt, who became a diabetes policy activist after her son’s death. “He had tried to squeeze the three to four units left at the bottom of the insulin pens.”

Advocates Continue Pushing for Additional Price Reductions

Given past bipartisan support for lowering insulin costs legislatively, some experts believe that required price reductions may be coming down the pike, and Lilly is simply getting ahead of that development.

Lipska says that the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along with public scrutiny has thrust the high cost of insulin into the spotlight.

“In terms of the bigger picture, none of this would happen out of the good Samaritan spirit. Lilly is lowering costs because of the intense pressure of public opinion,” Lipska says.

For example, Sean Morrow added to the attention when he created an Eli Lilly parody Twitter account in November 2022 and spotlighted the price issue via a nine-word tweet. It read: “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.”

Everyone from Stephen Colbert to Elon Musk talked about the tweet. Within hours, though, it came down and the real Lilly account issued an apology, stating, “We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account. Our official Twitter account is @LillyPad.”

Morrow, a senior writer at the progressive media organization More Perfect Union, doesn’t take full credit for Lilly’s recent decision to lower prices. But he does think the tweet helped to “rekindle conversation about the absolutely gross price gouging in insulin.”

“If I had just tweeted ‘the prices of insulin are disgusting,’ nobody would’ve paid attention,” Morrow says.

Lilly did not respond to requests for comment. Since 2020, the manufacturer has sponsored a patient assistance program that caps monthly insulin costs at $35 or less.

