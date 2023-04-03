Amid Mortgage Worries, Two Crucial Steps to Protect Homeowners and Investors

By Becky Hobbs, Vice President of Product Discovery & Marketing, Brace

A new survey brings important news for homeowners, lenders, and investors: Americans are concerned about their ability to pay their mortgages. In our poll, 85% of homeowners across the United States said they’re concerned that inflation could affect this. Majorities also cited interest rates, medical expenses, job security and natural disasters.

Nearly half (46%) of borrowers said the increased cost of living has already impacted their ability to cover mortgage payments in the past three to six months. This is especially true of younger homeowners, who often have lower salaries and high student loan debts. Seventy percent of homeowners aged 25 to 34 said this is happening.

Just about everyone has a stake in the stability of the mortgage market. Americans owe nearly $12 trillion on more than 83 million mortgages, which represent just over 70% of consumer debt in the country. The ups and down of mortgage payments have all sorts of ripple effects across the economy, as the Great Recession showed.

But consumers’ worries do not have to mean that a foreclosure crisis is brewing. That's an eventuality that hurts not just homeowners, but also the banks that hold their mortgages and stockholders who see profits and share values fall. Instead, the widespread concern about making mortgage payments is a strong indication that homeowners need two crucial things: the knowledge of what steps to take if they face difficulty and tools to take those steps quickly and easily.

On this front, our survey has an especially alarming finding: Of the hundreds of people we surveyed, not one could demonstrate that they understand all the benefits and consequences of loss mitigation opportunities -- even those who had been through the process previously. When homeowners don’t know their options, and when they lack tools to put those options to use, they're often more likely to take unnecessary, drastic action.

Education is key

Once they get a mortgage, millions of homeowners don’t understand exactly what happens to it. Many are not familiar with the ins and outs of mortgage servicing or the companies that handle it. If these borrowers have a problem, they assume they need to to turn to whichever big lender they borrowed from, and they fear they’ll become lost in a giant sea of confusion.

Our survey finds that there's a big demand for homeowners to be educated about how servicing works. They need to know what steps to take to ensure they stay in their homes for the long term, and what options they have. Sixty-nine percent of homeowners said they’d be interested in receiving education information from their servicer about strategies for managing mortgage finances and home equity. The same number said they’d work with their servicer to set financial goals if given the opportunity.

This interest is especially strong among minority respondents, who were also more likely to be concerned about their ability to pay. Seventy-nine percent of minorities said they would welcome educational information from their servicer.

Digitization is table stakes

In an era in which there are online tools for just about everything, homeowners also want to be able to handle mortgage servicing digitally as well.

Our previous survey found that when they need to explore options, more homeowners say they would prefer to start by accessing a digital tool rather than making a phone call. Interestingly, people aged 45 to 54 were even more likely than their younger counterparts to say they would seek a digital-first approach -- a possible sign that younger, newer borrowers feel more of a need for personal hand holding.

Overall, a third (33%) of people told us their first move would be to go to a website; 27% (mainly younger homeowners) said they’d go straight to an app, and 7% said they’d use email. These figures combined show that two-thirds of borrowers want their first action to be online.

Now’s the time for investors who hold mortgage stocks to make sure lenders are playing their part in this. The lenders should work with servicers that offer today’s borrowers what they need in times of difficulty. And they should help make sure that homeowners have all the information they need about how to interact with those servicers.

Doing this can help protect homeowners, lenders and investors -- and avoid an economic pitfall.

Becky Hobbs is vice president of product discovery and marketing at Brace, a new class of servicing technology that supports the end-to-end loss-mitigation process in a single, smart integrated experience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.