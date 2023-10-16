Amid Israel-Palestine And Ukraine Gas, Gold Up Big, Cathie Wood's ARKK Down Almost 4% - ETF Winners And Losers: Medium-Cap Returns

We performed a screening of medium-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $2 billion and $10 billion – to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP)

XOP is up 6.53% over the trailing week.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF offers exposure to the exploration and production sub-sector of the domestic oil market. Like many of State Street's products, it is equal weighted, making it a balanced option.

The fund has $3.64 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.35%. XOP has holdings in 60 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 25.60% of the fund.

The fund's largest holdings are Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) making up 2.71% and 2.63% of the fund, respectively.

XOP is up 11.52% YTD.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDXJ)

GDXJ was up 6.47% on the week.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF provides exposure to the gold mining industry. The performance of the underlying equities tends to correlate to the spot price of gold, making this a sort of indirect investment in gold itself, although this is not a one-to-one correlation.

GDXJ has $3.65 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.52%. The fund has holdings in 94 companies, with the 94 largest comprising 43.53% of the fund.

The fund's largest holdings are Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) making up 6.94% and 6.64% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, GDXJ is down 4.94%.

Losers

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSE:IHI)

IHI is down 5.54% on the week.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF focuses on the oft-overlooked device section of the healthcare sector. Devices tend to be a more steady bet than pharmaceuticals as the approval pipeline tends to be less of a gamble.

IHI has $5.05 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.40%. The fund has holdings in 56 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 71.84% of the fund. Its largest holdings are Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) making up 17.44% and 10.61%, respectively.

IHI is down 13.37%, YTD.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK)

ARKK was down 3.67% on the week.

The ARK Innovation ETF is Cathie Wood's flagship ETF. The fund invests in "disruptive" companies defined as those companies that introduce a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works.

ARKK has $7.00 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.75%. The fund has holdings in 32 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 61.79% of the fund.

The fund's largest holdings are Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:COIN) making up 10.35% and 8.00% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, ARKK is up 21.90%.

