Amid Inflation and Volatility, Financial Confidence is Down

According to a new report by Edelman Financial Engines, inflation, recessionary fears, and geopolitical uncertainty are undermining financial confidence. The report found that just 23% of more than 2,000 adults that were polled earlier this fall felt “very comfortable” about their finances and only 12% consider themselves wealthy. Even high-net-worth investors are concerned about their finances. Only 44% of millionaires feel “very comfortable” about their finances, with only 29% feeling wealthy. Jason Van de Loo, head of wealth planning and marketing at Edelman Financial Engines, had this to say about the results, “Becoming a millionaire was always the pinnacle of financial success. But at a time when inflation and stress levels are up, and markets and portfolios are down, very few Americans actually feel wealthy.” Edelman Financial Engines also found that most adults feel less financially secure than they would have hoped at this stage in their life. The results match similar responses from other surveys. A separate report by Bank of America found that 71% of workers feel their pay isn’t keeping up with the rising cost of living which brings the number of people who feel financially secure to a five-year low.

