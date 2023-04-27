Amid High Gas Costs, 11 Ways To Save on Travel This Year

America’s commitment to traveling this year is fierce. According to the U.S. Travel Association, travel spending amounted to $93 billion in February — that’s 5% above 2019 levels and 9% above 2022 levels. There’s a lot to love about traveling — new people, new places, new experiences — but it can be outrageously expensive. The U.S. is seeing higher airfare than it has in years, and the price of gas is on the way up once again.

But before you go postponing your travel plans due to high costs, consider the number of ways you can save money on travel. Let’s explore.

Be Ridiculously Flexible

When booking travel, especially airfare, it’s recommended to be super flexible with your dates and times. You may even consider being flexible with your destination.

“Stop approaching travel by deciding the date and destination before you start researching,” said Veronica Hanson of Nomad Veronica. “Instead, choose either the destination or the date. Or go even bolder and choose neither. You find the best deals when you stay totally flexible on your travel plans. Be open and willing to check out places you’ve never heard of in order to save money and enjoy that summer vacation.”

Embrace Slow Travel

Slow travel is a travel method that stresses fully engaging with local people and culture. It’s about taking your time in a place — a move that could lead to saving money.

“By opting for a slower pace and longer stays in fewer destinations, travelers have the opportunity to negotiate better rates on accommodations,” said Oliver Heathcote, traffic and transportation expert at The Route Planner. “This approach can save up to 25% on weekly or monthly rates compared to daily prices. Slow travel not only reduces transportation costs, but it also enables a deeper, more immersive experience in each location.”

Get Your Car Up to Par

If you’re planning to drive to your destination, it’s imperative that you get your car in ideal shape.

“Make sure you keep up with regular maintenance such as oil changes, tire checks and air filter replacements to make sure your car is running at its best efficiency,” said Fred Hoffman, a professional camper and the founder and chief editor at The True Wilderness. “Also make sure the tires are properly inflated; underinflated tires can lower your gas mileage by up to 3%.”

Plan a Vacation Nearby

A solid way to save money on travel this year is to plan a vacation close to where you live.

“While traveling to your bucket list destinations may sound appealing, there are so many places that are ready to be explored around us,” said Nicole Miller of A Florida Traveler. “Find the hidden gems in your own state or even your own city. That way you save money on gas or tickets and can spend it more on experiences.”

Use Local Transportation and Travel Passes

Most major cities have public transport that is efficient and reliable. Embracing it can be a way of saving heaps of money while traveling.

“Furthermore, several cities provide multi-day city cards which offer unlimited use of public transport along with discounted entry to popular attractions,” said James Rider of Group Tours. “For instance Amsterdam offers this pass for EUR80 which provides entry into over 60 attractions as well as discounts for various tours and experiences.”

Consider House Sitting or Pet Sitting

If you can be flexible with your dates, look into house sitting or pet sitting. Though it entails some responsibilities, it’s a stellar way to save.

“In exchange for caring for someone’s pet and home while they are away, you can stay in their house for free,” said Rebecca Gade Sawicki, who runs Veggies Abroad. “This can save thousands of dollars! I have personally used the platform Trusted Housesitters throughout the U.S., England and Scotland.”

For Road Trips, Buy Gas Strategically

If you’re road tripping, use a gas price tracking app like GasBuddy to discover the cheapest gas stations along your route.

“Also, consider filling up your tank at the beginning and end of your trip to avoid higher gas prices in tourist areas,” said Justin Albertynas, CEO at RatePunk.

Fill Up on Gas at Costco or Sam’s Club

You can usually find lower prices on gas at Costco or Sam’s Club than you can at gas stations — if you’re a member.

“Most larger cities have one of these locations, and often not too far off the highway,” said Pam Howard, the owner and author of Our Adventure is Everywhere. “If you are driving by one, and are a member you can often save $.20 or more per gallon on gas which really adds up.”

Use a Travel Rewards Card

The perks of using travel rewards cards cannot be overstated.

“Not only will you earn valuable rewards when booking your trip and while traveling, but many offer a sign up bonus that you can apply to your vacation to help cover some costs and lower your total out of pocket spending which can include free cash, hotel points for free stay or miles that can pay for roundtrip airfare or at least one leg of the trip for you and your family,” said budgeting expert Andrea Woroch.

“For example, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card will give you 20,000 miles for free after you spend $500 in the first 3 months from account opening while the Disney Premier Visa Card offers $300 when you spend $1,000 within the first 3 months,” Woroch said. “Compare airline miles and cash back cards at sites like CardRates.com to find the best one for your travel needs.”

Use Cash-Back Websites To Book

When booking for travel — whether it’s airfare or a rental car — you should always use a cash-back browser extension such as Rakuten. This won’t always save you money, but often it will.

“Once you make an account with one of these services, you can shop like normal using their affiliate links to book travel,” said Adrienne Clement, a travel blogger at Bucket Half Full. “For example, if you use Rakuten’s affiliate link with Hotwire to book a vacation package, you’ll receive 2% cashback. This is a super easy and minimal-effort way to save some money when booking your next vacation.”

Book Summer Travel Activities Now

The clock is ticking, and if you want to get good rates on activities during your summer travel, book asap.

“One way consumers can save on travel this spring and summer is to book their tours and travel activities now,” said Guillaume Picard, co-founder of TourScanner. “If you wait too long, most of the tours will become fully booked, and you’ll be left with only expensive private tours to choose from.”

