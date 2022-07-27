US Markets

Amid economic turmoil, Argentina's president sacks economy chief - newspaper

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's president will fire Economy Minister Silvina Batakis after barely one month on the job, Clarin newspaper reported on Wednesday citing official sources, as the country struggles with a growing economic crisis.

The newspaper said the head of the lower house of Congress, Sergio Massa, would replace Batakis.

