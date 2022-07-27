Amid economic turmoil, Argentina's president sacks economy chief - newspaper
July 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's president will fire Economy Minister Silvina Batakis after barely one month on the job, Clarin newspaper reported on Wednesday citing official sources, as the country struggles with a growing economic crisis.
The newspaper said the head of the lower house of Congress, Sergio Massa, would replace Batakis.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.