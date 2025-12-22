Markets

Amid a 13% Stock Slide, a Fund Scales Back Its Lucky Strike Exposure by $9 Million

December 22, 2025 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Ponciano for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • New York City-based Alta Fundamental Advisers sold nearly 1.1 million shares of LUCK in the third quarter.

  • The move contributed to a decrease in position value of about $8.73 million.

  • As of September 30, Alta reported still holding nearly 1.1 million LUCK shares valued at $11.2 million.

New York City-based Alta Fundamental Advisers reduced its position in Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: LUCK) by nearly 1.1 million shares, contributing to an $8.73 million position decrease, according to a November 13 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Alta Fundamental Advisers sold nearly 1.1 million shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: LUCK) during the third quarter. The transaction reduced the fund’s stake in the company by $8.73 million, leaving a remaining holding of nearly 1.1 million shares worth $11.2 million as of September 30.

What Else to Know

The fund’s LUCK holding now represents 4.78% of reportable assets, down from 10.2% the prior quarter.

Top five fund holdings after the filing:

  • NYSE:GCI: $46.1 million (22.4% of AUM)
  • NASDAQ:LILAK: $15.6 million (7.6% of AUM)
  • NYSE:BTU: $14.9 million (7.2% of AUM)
  • NYSE:ACHR: $12.8 million (6.2% of AUM)
  • NYSE:CC: $12.7 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of Monday, LUCK shares were priced at $9.02, down 13% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 16% in the same period.

Company Overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$1.23 billion
Net Income (TTM)($46.91 million)
Dividend Yield2.7%
Price (as of Monday)$9.02

Company Snapshot

  • Lucky Strike Entertainment operates bowling centers, amusement parks, water parks, and family entertainment venues under brands such as AMF, Bowlero, Lucky X Strike, Boomers, and PBA.
  • Its business model centers on location-based, experiential entertainment, combining traditional bowling with modern amusements, food, and hospitality services.
  • The company serves a broad customer base, including families, groups, and casual entertainment seekers across North America.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation operates at scale in the North American leisure sector, leveraging a portfolio of well-known brands to attract a broad customer base. The company focuses on experiential entertainment, combining traditional bowling with modern amusements and hospitality offerings. Its diversified venue mix and recognizable brands provide a competitive edge in the location-based entertainment market.

Foolish Take

This move serves as a good reminder that operating leverage can cut both ways in experiential businesses. Lucky Strike just posted a quarter where revenue rose 12.3% year over year to $292.3 million, driven by food, beverage, and amusement growth, yet the quarter still ended in a net loss of $13.8 million as interest expense and expansion costs piled up.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $72.7 million (from $62.9 million one year prior_, and management reaffirmed full-year guidance calling for up to $1.31 billion in revenue and as much as $415 million in adjusted EBITDA. On paper, that looks like momentum. But same-store revenue slipped 0.4%, and the balance sheet now carries roughly $1.7 billion in net debt following a refinancing that pushed maturities out but locked in meaningful interest costs. That combination matters when discretionary spending softens.

Basically, Lucky Strike is still growing, but it is growing into a more leveraged structure. For patient investors, the bull case hinges on margin expansion and cash flow catching up to revenue. The bear case is that flat same-store sales turn those fixed costs into a real drag.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.
13F assets: U.S. equity holdings reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.
Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock's current price, expressed as a percentage.
Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.
Net loss: When a company's total expenses exceed its total revenues over a specific period.
Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those required by the SEC.
Equity assets: Investments in stocks representing ownership in companies.
Location-based entertainment: Entertainment experiences provided at physical venues, such as bowling centers or amusement parks.
Experiential entertainment: Activities focused on interactive, immersive experiences rather than passive observation.
Fund holding: A specific investment or asset owned by an investment fund.
Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a company.
Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund's portfolio, based on market value.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends USA Today. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks mentioned

