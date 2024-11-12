Amicus Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.5, with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $16.86, the current average has increased by 3.8%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amicus Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $17.00 $16.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $18.00 $19.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Dennis Ding Jefferies Announces Buy $18.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amicus Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amicus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Amicus Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amicus Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amicus Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Get to Know Amicus Therapeutics Better

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company is engaged in developing a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; a clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company has one segment focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced therapies to treat a range of devastating rare and orphan diseases.

Understanding the Numbers: Amicus Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amicus Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.73% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amicus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amicus Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amicus Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

