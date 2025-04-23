Amicus Therapeutics to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Amicus Therapeutics’ FOLD lead marketed drug, Galafold (migalastat), which is approved for Fabry disease, when the company reports first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $135.6 million, while the same for earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar)

Year to date, shares of Amicus have plunged 26.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 8.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Shaping FOLD's Upcoming Results

Amicus’ top line comprises sales of Galafold and the relatively new combo drug, Pombiliti + Opfolda. The FDA approved Pombiliti + Opfolda, a two-component therapy for treating late-onset Pompe disease, in September 2023.

In the last reported quarter, revenues increased year over year owing to higher revenues from Galafold sales and incremental revenues from the sale of Pombiliti + Opfolda. This is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Galafold sales increased year over year in the last reported quarter, driven by continued strong demand, a trend most likely to have continued in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Galafold’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $113 million.

Net product sales of Pombiliti + Opfolda also increased sequentially in the last reported quarter, a trend most likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Both Fabry disease and Pompe disease are rare diseases. Amicus has been advancing ongoing studies to broaden labels in Fabry and Pompe diseases. Investors will be keen to get more updates on the same during the upcoming earnings call.

Activities related to label expansion studies and other development activities might have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

Amicus has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 45.42%. In the last reported quarter, FOLD delivered a negative earnings surprise of 10.00%.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amicus this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Amicus has an Earnings ESP of -12.50% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at 7 cents per share and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 8 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: FOLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

argenx ARGX has an Earnings ESP of +10.92% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

argenx stock has lost 2.5% year to date. ARGX beat on earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 345.11%.

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

CytomX Therapeutics’ shares have plunged 28.5% year to date. CTMX beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 180.70%.

Novavax NVAX has an Earnings ESP of +495.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of Novavax have lost 22.3% in the year-to-date period. NVAX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average negative surprise of 0.48%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

argenex SE (ARGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.