Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) delivers shareholders 8.7% CAGR over 3 years, surging 4.8% in the last week alone

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) share price is up 28% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 22% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 5.8%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Amicus Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Amicus Therapeutics has grown its revenue at 25% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 9% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Amicus Therapeutics. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Amicus Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Amicus Therapeutics will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Amicus Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 5.8% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amicus Therapeutics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

