Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FOLD) Profit Outlook

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$250m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$281m, the US$3.2b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Amicus Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 12 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Amicus Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$131m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 72% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqGM:FOLD Earnings Per Share Growth September 8th 2022

Underlying developments driving Amicus Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Amicus Therapeutics is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

