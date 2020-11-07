Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a pretty great week for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shareholders, with its shares surging 15% to US$20.47 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Sales of US$67m came in 3.9% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.25, a 19% miss. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:FOLD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Amicus Therapeutics' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$336.1m in 2021. This would be a substantial 37% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 35% to US$0.74. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$347.4m and US$0.66 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target lifted 16% to US$23.30, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Amicus Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$31.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$19.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Amicus Therapeutics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 37%, compared to a historical growth rate of 61% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Amicus Therapeutics is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Amicus Therapeutics. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Amicus Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Amicus Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Amicus Therapeutics that we have uncovered.

