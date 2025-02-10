Amicus Therapeutics to Host Conference Call for Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

Amicus Therapeutics will discuss 2024 financial results during a conference call on February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Amicus Therapeutics announced a conference call and live audio webcast scheduled for February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. Interested participants must register online to receive dial-in details, and a live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor website. Registrants are encouraged to log in 15 minutes early, and an archived version of the event will be accessible afterward. Amicus is dedicated to developing innovative medicines for rare diseases, reflecting its commitment to patient-focused biotechnology.

Amicus Therapeutics is set to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The company's focus on rare diseases and commitment to developing novel, high-quality medicines underscores its dedication to addressing significant unmet medical needs in the biotechnology sector.

The availability of a live audio webcast and archived materials demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics' effort to engage stakeholders and provide accessible information to investors and the public.

The press release does not provide any financial results or specifics regarding the company's performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the lack of transparency or communication on financial health.



There is no mention of any significant achievements or developments in their product pipeline, which could suggest a lack of progress or innovation within the company.



The requirement for participants to register in advance to access the conference call may limit investor participation and engagement, potentially reducing overall interest in the company's updates.

$FOLD Insider Trading Activity

$FOLD insiders have traded $FOLD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY L CAMPBELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,901 shares for an estimated $427,175.

$FOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $FOLD stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2024.





Participants and investors interested in accessing the call by phone will need to register using the



online registration form



. After registering, all phone participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personal PIN to access the event. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at



ir.amicusrx.com



. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.





An archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the live event.









About Amicus Therapeutics









Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at



www.amicusrx.com



, and follow on



X



and



LinkedIn



.





