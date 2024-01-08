News & Insights

Markets
FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics FY23 Revenue Climbs

January 08, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD), a biotechnology company, on Monday reported higher preliminary revenue for fiscal 2023.

Yearly revenue increased 21 percent to around $399.4 million from $329 million.

Sequentially, revenue increased to around $399.4 million from $115.1 million in the fourth quarter.

The pharma firm's lead drug Galafold recorded a net sale of around $387.8 million representing a year-over-year increase of 18 percent.

Further, the company said it sees delivering double-digit Galafold revenue growth in the range of 11 percent to 16 percent at constant exchange rates for the full year.

On Friday, Amicus shares closed at $13.75, up 1.70% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.