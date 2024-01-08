Amicus Therapeutics FY23 Revenue Climbs

(RTTNews) - Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD), a biotechnology company, on Monday reported higher preliminary revenue for fiscal 2023.

Yearly revenue increased 21 percent to around $399.4 million from $329 million.

Sequentially, revenue increased to around $399.4 million from $115.1 million in the fourth quarter.

The pharma firm's lead drug Galafold recorded a net sale of around $387.8 million representing a year-over-year increase of 18 percent.

Further, the company said it sees delivering double-digit Galafold revenue growth in the range of 11 percent to 16 percent at constant exchange rates for the full year.

On Friday, Amicus shares closed at $13.75, up 1.70% on the Nasdaq.

