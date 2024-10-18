Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stock Jumps 14.0%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) shares ended the last trading session 14% higher at $11.97. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The sudden rise in the stock price was observed after Amicus announced signing a licensing agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals which resolves the patent lawsuit filed earlier by FOLD. The litigation arose after Teva submitted an abbreviated new drug application seeking approval to sell a generic version of Amicus' Galafold (migalastat) 123 mg capsules before the related patents expired. The licensing deal grants Teva the right to sell a generic version of Galafold in the United States from Jan. 30, 2037, pending FDA approval.

This pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +214.3%. Revenues are expected to be $133.91 million, up 29.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Amicus Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 63.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FOLD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Amicus Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.4% lower at $37.07. TARS has returned 15.5% in the past month.

For Tarsus Pharmaceuticals , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.89. This represents a change of +30.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

