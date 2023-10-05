Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Price Target Increased by 6.37% to 17.79

The average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been revised to 17.79 / share. This is an increase of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 16.73 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.06% from the latest reported closing price of 10.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOLD is 0.28%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 338,832K shares. The put/call ratio of FOLD is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 27,663K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 27,400K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,300K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 19,567K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,347K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,924K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,610K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 253.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,442K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,733K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 687.50% over the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Background Information



Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

