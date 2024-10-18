Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. FOLD's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

FOLD could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 8.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

Looking at FOLD's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 2 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FOLD for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

