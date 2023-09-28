News & Insights

Markets
FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics : FDA Approves Pombiliti + Opfolda 65mg Capsules For Late-onset Pompe Disease

September 28, 2023 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa-atga) + Opfolda (miglustat) 65mg capsules. The two-component therapy is indicated for adults living with late-onset Pompe disease or LOPD weighing greater than or equal to 40 kg and who are not improving on their current enzyme replacement therapy or ERT.

Late-onset Pompe disease is a rare, debilitating, and life-threatening lysosomal disorder caused by a deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). Reduced levels of GAA lead to the accumulation of the substrate glycogen in the lysosomes of muscle cells and glycogen buildup causes muscle damage.

Amicus Therapeutics said it will launch Pombiliti + Opfolda immediately in the U.S. The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Pombiliti + Opfolda. Pombiliti + Opfolda has also been approved for the treatment of adults with LOPD in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.