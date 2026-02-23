Amicus' Q4 Earnings Miss, Higher Product Sales Drive Y/Y Revenues

Amicus Therapeutics FOLD reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the fourth quarter totaled $185.2 million, up 24% year over year on a reported basis and 20% at constant exchange rates (CER). The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180 million. The top line comprised sales of Galafold (migalastat), which is approved for Fabry disease, and the newly approved combo drug, Pombiliti + Opfolda.

Pombiliti + Opfolda, a two-component therapy, is approved for treating late-onset Pompe disease.

The top line increased year over year owing to higher revenues from Galafold and Pombiliti + Opfolda. Both Fabry and Pompe are rare diseases.

FOLD's Q4 Earnings in Detail

Galafold sales totaled $150.2 million, up 14% year over year at CER. Sales of the drug were driven by new patient starts, continued commercial execution in all markets and strong compliance.

Galafold sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157 million.

Net product sales of Pombiliti + Opfolda were $35 million, up 51% year over year at CER. The reported figure slightly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.8 million.

Adjusted operating expenses rose 17% to $114.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Amicus had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $293.5 million compared with $263.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

FOLD's Full-Year 2025 Results

For 2025, Amicus generated revenues of $634.2 million, reflecting a 17% increase year over year at CER.

For the same period, the company reported adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share compared with earnings of 24 cents per share reported in the year-ago period.

FOLD Set to be Acquired by BMRN

In December 2025, BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Amicus for $14.50 per share in cash, totaling $4.8 billion. The deal is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Post-completion of this acquisition, BioMarin will add Galafold and the combo drug Pombiliti to its commercial portfolio. BioMarin will also acquire exclusive U.S. rights to the late-stage pipeline drug DMX-200, which is being developed to treat a rare and fatal kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

FOLD's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amicus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

