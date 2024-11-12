Amicus price target raised to $174 from $16 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Amicus (FOLD) to $174 from $16 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the Smid-cap biotechnology space.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FOLD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.