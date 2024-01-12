Amicus (FOLD) Stock Rises More Than 25% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD have rallied 27.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s increase of 10.7%.

In late September 2023, the FDA approved Pombiliti + Opfolda, a two-component therapy for treating late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) in adults who weigh more than 40 kg and are not improving on their current enzyme replacement therapy.

The approval for Pombiliti + Opfolda in the United States is a huge boost and provides a significant commercial opportunity for Amicus in 2024. This could have been one of the factors driving the stock’s rise in the said time frame.

Earlier in 2023, Pombiliti + Opfolda was approved in Europe, including the United Kingdom, for treating LOPD in adults.

Amicus’ lead drug, Galafold (migalastat), is the first and only approved oral medicine for patients living with Fabry disease, having amenable genetic variants. The drug has shown solid uptake since its launch.

Sales of Galafold have been rising consistently over the past years. In the first nine months of 2023, the drug generated sales worth $281.2 million, increasing 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Earlier this month, Amicus announced encouraging preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company also provided a strategic outlook for 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, preliminary total revenues were approximately $115.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues stands at $110.6 million.

Galafold net sales were around $106.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Newly approved product, Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa) + Opfolda (miglustat), generated sales of roughly $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Amicus aims to deliver Galafold revenue growth of 11-16% at CER in 2024. The company is also looking to ensure the successful global launch of Pombiliti + Opfolda for Pompe disease. Launches are currently underway in the United States, EU and United Kingdom.

Also, the company targets to achieve full-year profitability on a non-GAAP basis in 2024.

The strong uptake of Galafold and the successful launch of Pombiliti + Opfolda should continue the upward momentum for Amicus in 2024, as both Fabry disease and Pompe disease are rare diseases.

Amicus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

