Amicus (FOLD) Up as Q2 Earnings & Sales Top, '24 View Updated

Amicus Therapeutics FOLD reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Please note that the company achieved non-GAAP profitability for the first time in the reported quarter. The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to higher revenues from Galafold (migalastat) sales and incremental revenues from the sale of the newly approved combo drug, Pombiliti + Opfolda.

Revenues in the reported quarter totaled $126.7 million, up 34% year over year on a reported basis and 36% on constant-currency (cc) basis. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121 million. The top line comprised sales of Galafold, which is approved for Fabry disease and Pombiliti + Opfolda.

The FDA approved Pombiliti + Opfolda, a two-component therapy for treating late-onset Pompe disease, in September 2023.

Quarter in Detail

In the second quarter, Galafold net product sales were $110.8 million, up 19% year over year at cc, driven by continued strong demand. The drug’s sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109 million as well as our model estimate of $106.1 million.

Net product sales of Pombiliti + Opfolda were $15.9 million, reflecting sequential growth of 44%. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.1 million and our model estimate of $15 million. Per Amicus, as of the end of July, 186 patients have been treated or are scheduled to be treated with the combo drug in five markets (the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain and Austria).

Total adjusted operating expenses of $82.1 million declined 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

As of Jun 30, 2024, Amicus had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $260.1 million compared with $239.6 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

Updated 2024 Guidance

Amicus updated its previously provided guidance for the full year. The company now expects its total revenues to grow in the range of 26-31% in 2024 compared with the previously guided range of 25-30%.

The company now anticipates its total Galafold revenues to grow in the range of 14-18% compared with the previous guidance of 13-17%.

This guidance reflects continued patient demand from both switch and treatment-naïve patients, expansion into other geographies, label extensions, continued diagnosis of new Fabry patients and commercial execution across all major markets, including the EU, Japan, the United States and U.K.

For 2024, the company maintained its total Pombiliti + Opfolda revenue guidance in the range of $62-$67 million.

The company now anticipates its total adjusted operating expenses in the band of $345-$360 million compared with the previous guidance of $345-$365 million.

Amicus expects non-GAAP profitability to accelerate in the second half of 2024. The company expects to achieve its first full year of non-GAAP profitability in 2024. Its profits are anticipated to grow in the remainder of the current year.

