Amicus (FOLD) Q1 Earnings Miss, Galafold Sales Grow

Amicus Therapeutics FOLD reported a loss of 18 cents per share in first-quarter 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents and our model estimates of a loss of 16 cents. The company reported a loss of 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the quarter totaled $86.3 million, up 10% year over year. The figure beat both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimates of $82 million. The top line comprised sales of Galafold (migalastat), approved for Fabry disease. On a constant-currency (cc) basis, total year-over-year revenue growth was 14%.

Quarter in Details

Research and development expenses were down 51% year over year to $41 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $74 million, up 27% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

As of Mar 30, 2023, Amicus had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $267.1 million compared with $293.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

The company reiterated its previously issued guidance for 2023.

FOLD expects total Galafold revenue growth of 12-17% at cc. This was driven by continued underlying demand from both switch and treatment-naïve patients, geographic expansion, label extensions, continued diagnosis of new Fabry patients, and commercial execution across all major markets, including EU, Japan, the U.K. and the United States.

Adjusted operating expenses are estimated between $340 million and $360 million.

Other Updates

The lead pipeline candidate in Amicus’ portfolio is AT-GAA, developed as a potential treatment for Pompe disease. The biologics license application (BLA) and new drug application (NDA) for the two components of AT-GAA were accepted by the FDA in September 2021.The FDA has deferred the dates of the NDA and BLA. It has also recently completed the required pre-approval inspection of the WuXi Biologics manufacturing site in China.

Management expects regulatory approval and the launch of AT-GAA in the United States in the third quarter of 2023.

In April, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion regarding the marketing authorization of Opfolda (miglustat) — the enzyme stabilizer component used in combination with cipaglucosidase alfa for adults with late-onset Pompe disease.

The full approval of Pombiliti + Opfolda is anticipated in the third quarter of 2023.

