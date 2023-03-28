Amicus (FOLD) Gets Pompe Disease Treatment Approval in Europe

Amicus FOLD announced that the European Commission approved cipaglucosidase alfa, commercialized under the brand name Pombiliti, for treating late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) in adults. Cipaglucosidase alfa is a long-term enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), used in combination with miglustat, a stabilizer of the engineered enzyme.

An approval was mostly expected as the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use had previously granted a positive opinion on the same.

The approval was based on positive data from the phase III PROPEL study, the only randomized, controlled trial in LOPD. The study included patients in the high unmet need ERT-experienced population, in addition to ERT-naïve patients.

Shares of Amicus have gained 12% in the past year against the industry’s 16.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pompe disease is a lysosomal disorder, resulting from the deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). The disease is characterized by severe muscle weakness that worsens over time. In 2019, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to AT-GAA – the first ever granted to an investigational product for Pompe disease.

Given the approval, it presents a significant commercial opportunity for Amicus. Management will be moving forward with the launch of Pombiliti in Europe.

The company is also working with the FDA to get biologics license application (BLA) approval for cipaglucosidase alfa in the United States. Earlier in October 2022, the FDA had deferred action on the BLA for cipaglucosidase alfa, citing Amicus’ inability to complete the manufacturing facility inspection before the PDUFA action date.

FOLD currently has one marketed medicine in its portfolio, Galafold (migalastat), the first and only approved oral precision medicine for patients with Fabry disease with amenable genetic variants.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Amicus has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP, Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA and Jasper Therapeutics JSPR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Loss per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics have narrowed from $8.21 to $7.54 for 2023 in the past 60 days.

CRSP's earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 3.19%. CRSP’s shares have plunged 29.4% in the past year.

Loss per share estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals have narrowed from $19.67 to $15.35 for 2023 and from $14.41 to $13.12 for 2024 in the past 60 days. KALA’s shares have plunged 82.7% in the past year.

KALA’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 11.56%.

Loss per share estimates for Jasper Therapeutics have narrowed from $1.42 to 61 cents for 2023 and from $1.6 to 59 cents for 2024 in the past 60 days. JSPR's shares have plunged 46.9% in the past year.

JSPR's earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and met the mark in one, the average surprise being 3.51%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.