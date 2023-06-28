Amicus (FOLD) Gets Approval in Europe for Pompe Disease Drug

Amicus Therapeutics FOLD announced that the European Commission approved miglustat 65 mg capsules, under the brand name Opfolda, for treating late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) in adults. Miglustat is an enzyme stabilizer component, used in combination with Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa) — a long-term enzyme replacement therapy (ERT).

Approval was expected in April 2023 as the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use had previously granted a positive opinion on the same. Pombiliti received approval from European Commission (EC) in March 2023.

Two components of Amicus’ lead pipeline AT-GAA, developed for treating Pompe disease, are Cipaglucosidase alfa and miglustat.

The approval presents a significant commercial opportunity for FOLD. Management will move forward with the launch of Pombiliti + Opfolda in Europe.

The EC approval was based on positive data from the phase III PROPEL study, the only randomized, controlled trial in LOPD. The study included patients in the high unmet need ERT-experienced population, in addition to ERT-naïve patients.

Pompe disease is a lysosomal disorder, resulting from the deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). The disease is characterized by severe muscle weakness that worsens over time.

Amicus is also working with the FDA to get biologics license application (BLA) approval for cipaglucosidase alfa in the United States. Earlier in October 2022, the FDA had deferred action on the BLA for cipaglucosidase alfa, citing FOLD’s inability to complete the manufacturing facility inspection before the PDUFA action date.

In the second quarter of 2023, the FDA completed the required pre-approval inspection of the WuXi Biologics manufacturing site in China.

Management expects regulatory approval of AT-GAA in the U.K. and the United States in the third quarter of 2023.

FOLD currently has one marketed medicine in its portfolio, Galafold (migalastat), the first and only approved oral precision medicine for patients with Fabry disease with amenable genetic variants. In the first quarter of 2023, Galafold generated revenues of $86.3 million.

